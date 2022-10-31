PM’s China visit comes amid grim challenges

ISLAMABAD: On the heels of the protest movement launched by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan in the form of long march against the federal government, the PM is scheduled to fly to China tomorrow (Tuesday) on a two-day visit to hold talks with Chinese leadership on “bilateral, regional and global issues.”

The PM’s visit would mark the conclusion of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and other agreements in diverse areas and help advance the agenda of bilateral cooperation, according to an official statement.

The two sides will review the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments,” the statement said.

Sharif, who would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, as well as, other senior government officials, will meet China’s President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang, the statement added.

The PM, according to the statement, has expressed the hope that his upcoming visit to China will “further deepen Sino-Pak strategic relations and enhance bilateral trade and business ties.”

Projects finalised ahead of PM’s China’s visit

The Prime Minister said he looks forward to his talks with Chinese leadership to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The PM will also discuss expanding the role of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative with Chinese leadership, the press release said.

This would be his first visit to China since he took office in April this year.

Sharif’s visit to China is taking place at a time when PTI chief has launched his long march against the federal government.

Launched on October 28 and named as a ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’, the protest movement seeks the removal of the incumbent federal government and announcement of general elections.

Presently, people in big numbers have been seen accompanying Khan on his journey from Lahore to Islamabad. The marchers are scheduled to enter the federal capital on the coming Friday whereas the government authorities have installed barricades to block their entry.

