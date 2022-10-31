AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM’s China visit comes amid grim challenges

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: On the heels of the protest movement launched by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan in the form of long march against the federal government, the PM is scheduled to fly to China tomorrow (Tuesday) on a two-day visit to hold talks with Chinese leadership on “bilateral, regional and global issues.”

The PM’s visit would mark the conclusion of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and other agreements in diverse areas and help advance the agenda of bilateral cooperation, according to an official statement.

The two sides will review the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments,” the statement said.

Sharif, who would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, as well as, other senior government officials, will meet China’s President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang, the statement added.

The PM, according to the statement, has expressed the hope that his upcoming visit to China will “further deepen Sino-Pak strategic relations and enhance bilateral trade and business ties.”

Projects finalised ahead of PM’s China’s visit

The Prime Minister said he looks forward to his talks with Chinese leadership to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The PM will also discuss expanding the role of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative with Chinese leadership, the press release said.

This would be his first visit to China since he took office in April this year.

Sharif’s visit to China is taking place at a time when PTI chief has launched his long march against the federal government.

Launched on October 28 and named as a ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’, the protest movement seeks the removal of the incumbent federal government and announcement of general elections.

Presently, people in big numbers have been seen accompanying Khan on his journey from Lahore to Islamabad. The marchers are scheduled to enter the federal capital on the coming Friday whereas the government authorities have installed barricades to block their entry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

China Bilawal Bhutto Zardari CPEC foreign minister Imran Khan PM Shehbaz Sharif PTI chairman Premier Li Keqiang China President Xi Jinping

Comments

1000 characters

PM’s China visit comes amid grim challenges

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Arshad probe team interrogates Khurram, brother

Read more stories