PM announces Rs5m aid for TV journalist’s family

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced financial assistance worth Rs 5 million for the family of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem, who died during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem, and announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.

The prime minister prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. He said Sadaf Naeem was an active reporter and was committed to her work.

The prime minister directed the authorities to hand over a cheque for financial assistance to the family of the deceased journalist after immediately completing the procedure.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi also extended his condolences to her family. He announced financial assistance worth Rs2.5 million for her family. “The Punjab government will take full care of the family,” he tweeted.