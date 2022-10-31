AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Gynaecologists should focus on latest medical research, say experts

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2022 07:10am
LAHORE: Medical professionals in Pakistan need to pay more attention towards mother and child health for which our gynaecologists should focus on latest medical research for attaining expertise to provide better health facilities for the treatment of women. Moreover, senior Health professionals should enhance skills of medical students to create a robust health delivery system for the society.

It was revealed by Prof. Irshad Ahmad from UK Medical College Queen Elizabeth and the renowned Gynecologist & Principal PGMI/LGH Prof. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing at workshop on the topic of “Importance of Gynecologist” held at LGH.

On this occasion, Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that we have to focus to minimize the mortality rate of women and infants during pregnancy and delivery. He said that there is a need to do more work in the field of Gynecology in Pakistan so that the health of mother and child could be secured and the medical problems being faced by newborns could be avoided. He said that it is necessary for doctors related to Gynecological diseases to take more interest in their research work for scientific struggle while in this regard their findings should be published in the international Journals.

Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted the steps taken here in Pakistan especially in PGMI/AMC/LGH regarding the improvement in Gynecology Department. He underscored that there is a wide scope to work more and more to save the lives of newborns during pregnancy.

It is mentionable that this workshop was attended by a large number of doctors from the three units of Gynecology while young doctors including Prof. Nudrat, Dr. Shabnam, Dr. Misbah, Dr. Amina Shahid, Dr. Rizwana, and Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Saira and Dr. Ayeza and others were also present on this occasion.

Renowned Gynecologist Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar stated that medical science has progressed a lot and patients are benefiting from the use of modern technology in all the departments of LGH. He said that due to modern facilities, mother and child health is being equipped with the facilities available in the hospitals but it is unfortunate that people do not get regular medical check-up of their ladies due to which infertility, uterine tumors and cysts become common problems. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the citizens to use the facilities provided by the Government. Prof. Al-Fareed urged the young doctors to write research papers and get benefit out of them to serve the suffering humanity.

Principal PGMI said that with the personal interest of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, state-of-the-art mother and child health institute is being constructed in Lahore and other cities of Punjab which will provide best medical treatment and this facility will be available under one roof while new doors of research will also be opened for doctors.

Principal LGH said that although research is a difficult phase though the doctors who complete this journey with interest and hard work can provide best medical treatment to their patients with their best skills.

The medical experts expressed that in general, women’s health problems and regular medical check-ups and diet during pregnancy are not paid due attention and this occurs in creating difficulties like anemia. They said that it is important to raise awareness about the health of women in the rural society and create a sense of responsibility in the men of the family so that instead of neglecting pregnant women, they should take their health seriously.

On this occasion, Prof. Irshad Ahmed from UK also visited the helpline established for the convenience of gynecological patients in LGH where he appreciated the efforts of Principal PGMI for uplifting Gynecology Department. MS LGH Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam and Dr. Abdul Aziz were also present on the occasion.

