Russia’s war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls out of grain deal

Russia pulled out of a key United Nations-brokered Black Sea grain deal, provoking international outrage and dealing a blow to attempts to ease a global food crisis.

Russia said it suspended participation in July’s Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed major exporter Ukraine to ship agricultural produce, after Ukrainian attacks on ships in Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was trying to create an artificial famine in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, calling for a strong response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies.

Ukraine’s foreign minister accused Moscow of using a “false pretext” to suspend its participation, urging “all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations”.

US President Joe Biden called the move “purely outrageous”, saying it would increase starvation.