Ledecky sets 1,500 free short course world record in Toronto

AFP Published October 30, 2022 Updated October 30, 2022 10:49am
MONTREAL: American Katie Ledecky set a world short-course record in the 1,500-meter freestyle on Saturday at a FINA World Cup meet in Toronto.

Ledecky, in her first event of the season, won the final in 15mins 8.24secs to break the old mark of 15:18:01 set by Germany’s Sarah Wellbrock in 2019 at Berlin.

Brazil’s Beatriz Dizotti was second in 15:48.82 with Canada’s Laila Oravsky third in 16:16.86.

Ledecky set the long-course world record in the 1,500 free of 15:20.48 in 2018 at Indianapolis.

Pacer Aftab replaces injured Nabeel in series against Bangladesh

On Saturday, Ledecky also finished second in the 200 free to Hong Kong’s Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, who won in 1:51.13 with the 25-year-old US star next in 1:52.31.

Ledecky has won seven gold medals at the Olympics and taken 19 world titles in her career, the most for any female swimmer in history.

