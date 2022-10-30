Assassin of BHC’s ex-CJ held: CTD

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested the killer of former Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Noor Muhammad Meskanzai from Kharan district of Balochistan.

Briefing newsmen about the development, DIG CTD Aitzaz Goraya said that Shafqatullah Yalanzai, who belonged to Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned militant outfit, confessed he had received instructions in this regard from his handlers in a neighbouring country.

Goraya said that a judicial commission, which had been constituted to probe into the incident, had worked hard to get to the culprits. He informed that hand grenades and other weapons had also been recovered from their possession. The DIG disclosed that the suspect had also confessed to have carried out other acts of terrorism.

Noor Meskanzai was killed by unknown assailants in Balochistan town of Kharan on October 14, 2022. He was attacked by some armed persons when he was offering prayers in a mosque in Kharan as a result of which he received serious bullet injuries.

He was shifted to a hospital in Quetta for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. Meskanzai, 66, was a native of Kunri area of Kharan district.