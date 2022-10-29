AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 09:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has informed the traders’ community that a simple return form in Urdu language would be notified for small-scale retailers and shopkeepers.

Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran President Pakistan Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry told Business Recorder that the income tax return form notified under the SRO 1955(1)/2022 would be applicable for the tax year 2022 for small retailers and shopkeepers having an annual turnover of less than Rs10 million. But this form is in English.

The FBR had issued SRO 1955(1)/2022 to amend the Income Tax Rules, 2002. However, the FBR is drafting an income tax return form in Urdu which may not be applicable for the tax year 2022. If the form in Urdu language is not notified timely, the same would not be applicable for the tax year 2022.

Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry further stated that FBR return form notified through SRO 1955(1)/2022 has been issued for small traders. First, the form should have been in Urdu language. Second, it should be simple in Urdu. The form issued under the SRO 1955(1)/2022 is in English language and therefore, it is not acceptable, he added.

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

He added that the scheme which has been restored under the recently-promulgated Presidential Ordinance was not acceptable to the traders’ community. The association had shared the detailed plan of a simple fixed scheme with the FBR. The fixed tax scheme should be practical for small traders and shopkeepers across the country.

Under the SRO 1955(1)/2022, the new return form would be applicable for the tax year, 2022.

According to the simple return form, the traders/retailers have to declare basic information such as business turnover/receipts; electricity bills, cost of sales; opening stocks; purchases; other expenses; closing stocks; gross profits; profit and loss expenses and other information.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR RETAILERS shopkeepers income tax return small scale traders tax return form in Urdu

Comments

1000 characters

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Read more stories