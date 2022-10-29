AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PSL holds its annual corporate briefing session

Press Release Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) conducted its third corporate briefing session at a local hotel in compliance with the directives of the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Senior management of the company, including M. A. Bawany, Vice Chairman - Hashoo Group and Director of the company, Syed Haseeb Amjad Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer - Hashoo Group and Director of the company, Tahir Mahmood, Chief Financial Officer, Muhammad Amir, Company Secretary, and Board Members, Shakir Abu Bakar, M. Ahmed Ghazali Marghoob, Shahid Hussain and Rohail Ajmal were present at the event. The event was also attended by chartered accountants, corporate law professionals, lawyers and company members.

Amir opened the programme by presenting PSL’s brief profile and success story, followed by Tahir Mahmood, who shared the company’s financial highlights to brief the investors and analysts about the company’s current financial performance and outlook.

On the occasion, Syed Haseeb Ajmal Gardezi shared details on all the recent management agreements and introduced two upcoming five-star hotels, Pearl-Continental Hotel Multan and Pearl-Continental Hotel Mirpur. The event concluded with a comprehensive question-and-answer session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Hashoo group Pakistan Services Limited M. A. Bawany Syed Haseeb Ajmal Gardezi

Comments

1000 characters

PSL holds its annual corporate briefing session

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Read more stories