PSL holds its annual corporate briefing session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) conducted its third corporate briefing session at a local hotel in compliance with the directives of the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Senior management of the company, including M. A. Bawany, Vice Chairman - Hashoo Group and Director of the company, Syed Haseeb Amjad Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer - Hashoo Group and Director of the company, Tahir Mahmood, Chief Financial Officer, Muhammad Amir, Company Secretary, and Board Members, Shakir Abu Bakar, M. Ahmed Ghazali Marghoob, Shahid Hussain and Rohail Ajmal were present at the event. The event was also attended by chartered accountants, corporate law professionals, lawyers and company members.

Amir opened the programme by presenting PSL’s brief profile and success story, followed by Tahir Mahmood, who shared the company’s financial highlights to brief the investors and analysts about the company’s current financial performance and outlook.

On the occasion, Syed Haseeb Ajmal Gardezi shared details on all the recent management agreements and introduced two upcoming five-star hotels, Pearl-Continental Hotel Multan and Pearl-Continental Hotel Mirpur. The event concluded with a comprehensive question-and-answer session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022