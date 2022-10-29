AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tharparkar & Gwadar districts: MOITT launches two projects worth Rs1bn

Tahir Amin Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) on Friday launched two projects worth of Rs1 billion for connectivity in Tharparkar and Gwadar districts.

On the directive of Minister IT & Telecom, the Universal Service Fund (USF) board approved award of two contracts worth approximately Rs1.06 billion to Telenor and Ufone for the un-served and under-served communities of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin UlHaque said that they own the urban and rural areas of Sindh and continuously rolling out broadband, OFC and other connectivity projects for these areas without any discrimination.

A project worth more than Rs870 million has been approved for providing mobile and high-speed internet services in Tharparkar district.

This project, which will be completed in 18 months, will provide mobile and broadband facilities to more than 72,000 residents of various un-served villages spread over an area of 10,432 Sq km.

In an official statement, Haque said broadband project has also been approved costing Rs188.1 million for more than 15,000 people in 19 villages of Gwadar, Balochistan.

He said that the completion of these projects will provide an opportunity to the residents of un-served, under-served and remote areas of Balochistan and Sindh not only to connect with the digital world even, they will be able to find convenience in their daily routines, their business and other life needs with this connectivity.

The minister congratulated the USF Board of Directors, its Chairman Additional Secretary MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna and CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary for launching these projects.

He said that with the projects of providing broadband services in the un-served, under-served areas of the country under USF expanding Connectivity Network, the performance of the USF is being appreciated globally.

GSMA Asia Pacific and ITU have praised USF’s structure and project methodology in this regard, he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary briefed the board about the progress of the current projects and said the projects will empower around 87,266 people living in 79 muazas of Tharparkar district in Sindh and Gwadar district in Balochistan.

The board meeting was attended by Chairman PTA Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd), Muhamad Omar Malik, member Telecom, Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan, Imran Akhtar Shah, VP Super Net Pvt Ltd and senior management of USF.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Telenor UFONE Universal Service Fund Syed Amin UlHaque Minister IT & Telecom

Comments

1000 characters

Tharparkar & Gwadar districts: MOITT launches two projects worth Rs1bn

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Read more stories