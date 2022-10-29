Dry weather likely to continue

KARACHI: The continuing dry weather is expected to deteriorate urban air quality but may favour harvesting of the Kharif crops in November 2022, the Met Office said on Friday.

In an outlook for November 2022, the Met said the dry weather is expected to have a negative impact on air quality in urban parts, southern and central Punjab that may grow smog in these areas.

However, it said, the newly sown Rabi crops especially wheat will need irrigation at their primary stages for a healthier growth.

"Dry condition during the month of November will be favourable for harvesting of Kharif crops in the country," it said.

Clear skies in the last 10 days of November are likely to favour the development of mist and fog over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh, especially during late night and early morning hours.

Night time temperatures will gradually recede, it forecast a normal to below normal rainfall for the country during the month.

The rainfall is expected to remain below normal over northern half of the country including northern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Nearly normal rainfall is expected over most parts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh in November.

"Currently, La-Niña condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with weak intensity during November 2022, while the negative (Indian Ocean Dipole) IOD condition is expected to make transition to neutral phase during the forecast month," the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022