AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dry weather likely to continue

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: The continuing dry weather is expected to deteriorate urban air quality but may favour harvesting of the Kharif crops in November 2022, the Met Office said on Friday.

In an outlook for November 2022, the Met said the dry weather is expected to have a negative impact on air quality in urban parts, southern and central Punjab that may grow smog in these areas.

However, it said, the newly sown Rabi crops especially wheat will need irrigation at their primary stages for a healthier growth.

"Dry condition during the month of November will be favourable for harvesting of Kharif crops in the country," it said.

Clear skies in the last 10 days of November are likely to favour the development of mist and fog over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh, especially during late night and early morning hours.

Night time temperatures will gradually recede, it forecast a normal to below normal rainfall for the country during the month.

The rainfall is expected to remain below normal over northern half of the country including northern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Nearly normal rainfall is expected over most parts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh in November.

"Currently, La-Niña condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with weak intensity during November 2022, while the negative (Indian Ocean Dipole) IOD condition is expected to make transition to neutral phase during the forecast month," the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

dry weather Karachi weather air quality

Comments

1000 characters

Dry weather likely to continue

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Read more stories