KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 28, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
212,374,813 146,783,506 5,537,844,609 3,526,949,365
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 677,430,363 (487,730,112) 189,700,250
Local Individuals 7,388,735,539 (7,483,114,746) -94,379,206
Local Corporates 3,580,893,546 (3,676,214,589) (95,321,044)
===============================================================================
