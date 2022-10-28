Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, announces PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud will visit Pakistan and “is keen to invest in diverse schemes in the country, including an oil refinery”.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the Specialised Training Programme (STP) at the National Police Academy in Islamabad, the PM talked about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia for two-day official visit

“I met a delegation of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) during my visit and they inquired about the development on projects undertaken by them over the past few years,” he stressed.

“SFD announced a grant for a construction of a hospital some years back but no progress was made on the scheme.”

Citing that he asked the Saudi Arabian officials for two days’ time to resolve the matter, he lamented that the files for the project “were catching dust.”

“Even the procedures and permissions were not completed for it despite the lapse of many years,” he regretted.

After two days, the Pakistan delegation in Saudi Arabia secured all approvals for the project and procedures were completed, he underlined.

Masjid-i-Nabwi incident: PM Shehbaz thanks Crown Prince Salman for ordering release of Pakistani pilgrims

Pakistan delayed work on the hospital which would have favoured the country, he regretted.

“I apologised to Muhammad Bin Salman and he termed Pakistanis his brothers and said he will make all possible efforts for betterment of Pakistan,” the PM said.

“He pledged to invest in diverse schemes of Pakistan including an oil refinery that he first discussed with Pakistan in 2019 but no follow up was done.”

According to the PM, the refinery will be built at a cost of $10 billion to 12 billion. He reiterated that Pakistan was also making efforts to build solar power schemes.

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

He further stated that China and Saudi Arabia have always stood beside Pakistan in times of need.

PM Shehbaz will visit China on November 1, accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.