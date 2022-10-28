AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Oct 28, 2022
PTI’s long ‘march’ to Islamabad: Police top officials asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2022 07:24am
LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP), Faisal Shahkar has directed the top brass to ensure foolproof security arrangements ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march on to the federal capital which is expected to be launched from Lahore today (Friday).

The IG Punjab directed that all available resources should be utilized for the security of the citizens participating in the long march, especially in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat and Rawalpindi and the law and order situation should be maintained at all costs.

He issued these directions while presiding over a security meeting held at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review security arrangements for the long march.

While directing the Lahore and Rawalpindi police to formulate a comprehensive plan to ensure security and traffic flow, the IGP said that the implementation of alternative traffic plan should be ensured for the convenience of ambulances, buses of educational institutions and passengers.

He said that additional personnel should be posted on the roads adjacent to the long march route, especially GT Road. He emphasised upon the need for special arrangements on the entrance and exit routes of the motorway and inter-provincial connecting roads.

He added that the activities of the participants will be monitored through CCTV cameras at the CPO. He directed the police teams to speed up search and combing operations in all districts and said the routes of long march should also be monitored with CCTV cameras.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations Punjab gave a detailed briefing about the arrangements made for the security of the long march. The IGP directed the RPOs and DPOs to personally monitor the arrangements and ensure peaceful atmosphere of law and order through effective coordination.

The meeting was also attended by AIG Operations, AIG Special Branch, AIG CTD and DIG Operations Punjab while RPOs and DPOs of all regions including CCPO Lahore who participated via video-link.

