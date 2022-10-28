AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad Thursday said that Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has provided an opportunity to Non-Resident Pakistanis to connect with domestic banking system and proved instrumental in attracting foreign exchange inflows of over $5.2 billion due to its ease of operability, fund repatriation and returns offered on investment.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of Roshan Equity Investment (REI) at Pakistan Stock Exchange. The capital market entities, banks and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marked the launch of the Roshan Equity Investment (REI), a product offered to NRPs under the umbrella of Roshan Digital Account introduced by State Bank of Pakistan in 2020 by holding a gong ceremony.

Roshan Equity Investment is an innovative product whereby non-resident Pakistanis can invest in Pakistan’s stock market conveniently, swiftly and digitally. ,

The REI account allows investors the benefit of investing in the local stock market just as they are able to avail the facilities of car financing, house financing and purchase of government bonds through their RDAs. The marketing campaign for Roshan Equity Investment is a first of its kind where banks and the capital market SROs have come together and contributed to reach out to potential Pakistani investors residing abroad.

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

The gong ceremony was held at the Trading Hall of the Exchange whereby the gong was struck by chief guest SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad. The Chairperson PSX, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar; CEO CDC, Badiuddin Akber; CEO NCCPL, Muhammad Lukman; CEOs of RDA offering banks and major securities brokers along with the board of directors and senior management of the participating organisations, including PSX COO Nadir Rahman were the key participants on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad said that the launch of Roshan Equity Investment under the banner of the State Bank’s Roshan Digital Account is an important milestone in the development of the country’s capital market.

He said that RDA has provided an opportunity to non-resident Pakistanis to connect with domestic banking system and proved instrumental in attracting foreign exchange inflows of over $5.2 billion due to its ease of operability, fund repatriation and return offered on investment. He said that Roshan Equity Investment is another opportunity for non-resident Pakistanis where they can invest in financial instruments, equity and debt on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Governor SBP also highlighted the importance of enhanced collaboration among all stakeholders to plan and work towards development of deeper, efficient, and more inclusive capital markets in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, PSX Chairperson Dr. Shamshad Akhtar said that the Roshan Equity Investment facility is a revolutionary step forward enabling overseas Pakistanis to build their wealth and contribute to Pakistan’s economy. It was a demand of overseas Pakistanis that they conveniently invest in their home-country’s stock market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Roshan Digital Account SBP Non Resident Pakistanis SBP Governor Jameel ahmad Roshan Equity Investment foreign exchange inflows

Comments

1000 characters

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Army, ISI assail Imran Khan on the eve of his ‘long march’

PTI reacts strongly

Journalist’s murder: ‘Evidence leads us to IK, ARY CEO’: Sanaullah

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

MPCL threatens to suspend gas supply to power sector from Nov

Three Pakistani firemen die in Doha accident before World Cup

Read more stories