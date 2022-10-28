AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Oct 28, 2022
Pakistan

US pledges further $30m in aid to flood victims

Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI/SHIKARPUR: US Ambassador Donald Blome announced on Thursday an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected populations in Pakistan.

This new funding brings the United States total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity building efforts to $97 million this year. Ambassador Blome made the announcement during a visit with USAID’s implementing partner, ACTED in the Shikarpur District of Sindh, where he helped to distribute emergency shelter, latrine, and hygiene kits to flood-affected people.

Ambassador Blome also travelled to Makhno Village where USG emergency shelter kits are being used as temporary housing by the flood-affected community. While there, he spoke with flood victims to learn about the impact of the flooding and understand their needs.

The new funding will expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most affected communities and enabling USAID to reach more than 2 million people. With the additional funding, the US government, through USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of the floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from stagnant flood waters.

The new funding will also provide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winterization kits to help families prepare as cold weather approaches. And because women and girls are disproportionately impacted by natural disasters, like flooding, the United States is providing increased protection support to prevent gender-based violence as well as provide support for survivors. Finally, logistics support to partners will help accelerate the delivery of relief assistance to those in need.

The United States is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan. “We stand with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time.”

US flood victims humanitarian assistance US Ambassador Donald Blome Floods in Pakistan Flood relief efforts

