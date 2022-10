HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Vietnam’s domestic coffee prices fell for a third straight week on weak global cues, while prices in Indonesia flipped to premium from discount, as stockpiles diminished at the end of the harvest, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold beans at 40,900-43,200 dong ($1.65-$1.74), down from last week’s 43,300-45,000 dong range.