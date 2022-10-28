AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Pakistani duo among ACCA’s global prize-winning students

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 07:37am
KARACHI: Pass rates have been announced by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) for students who appeared in exams in September 2022. Two Pakistani students have made the country proud by scoring the highest marks and to qualify for cash prizes.

“Globally, around 83,630 ACCA students entered for the September sitting, as two Pakistani students excelled in the global accountancy exams, earning great pride and honours for their country,” said Rashid Khan, ACCA’s spokesperson for the Asia Pacific region.

Malik Shahmir Pervez – (23 years) a student with a humble family background, earned the global position for demonstrating stellar performance in the Advanced Audit and Assurance (AAA) exam which is considered one of the most challenging of all ACCA papers. It prepares students for a rewarding global career as a qualified finance professional.

Noman Abbasi – (22 years) another Pakistani student also made the ACCA’s list of global prize-winners by scoring the highest marks in the Financial Reporting (FR) exam. Like the growing number of Pakistani ACCA students, Noman has also shown exemplary performance in all his exams.

Thanks to the flexibility offered by ACCA, the students can attend all the lectures online, at ACCA – a world-leading institution for professional accountants with 241,000 members and 542,000 future members based in 178 countries and regions.

