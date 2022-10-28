KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (October 27, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
248,206,193 139,647,738 7,091,578,907 3,820,861,314
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 789,752,612 (735,396,837) 54,355,775
Local Individuals 8,965,716,659 (8,844,942,561) 120,774,098
Local Corporates 3,507,810,401 (3,682,940,274) (175,129,873)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments