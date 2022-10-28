AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 28 Oct, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (October 27, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
248,206,193            139,647,738         7,091,578,907          3,820,861,314
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      789,752,612       (735,396,837)        54,355,775
Local Individuals           8,965,716,659     (8,844,942,561)       120,774,098
Local Corporates            3,507,810,401     (3,682,940,274)     (175,129,873)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

