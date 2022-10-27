AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Oct 27, 2022
Australia’s Wade positive for Covid ahead of England clash

AFP Published 27 Oct, 2022 02:14pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
MELBOURNE: Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has tested positive for Covid at the Twenty20 World Cup but is expected to play in Friday’s crucial clash with England, the team said.

The 34-year-old tested positive late on Wednesday – the second Australian player at the tournament to do so – and has mild symptoms, a team spokesman told AFP.

Asked if Wade was expected to play for the holders and hosts against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the spokesman replied: “Yes.”

Australia do not have a specialist back-up wicketkeeper in their squad, but all-rounder Glenn Maxwell practised with the gloves on at a training session in Melbourne on Thursday and could fill in if needed.

World Cup rules permit players to play matches with Covid but they must travel separately in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

Spinner Adam Zampa tested positive ahead of the Sri Lanka match on Tuesday but has recovered and is expected to be fit to face England in a match neither can afford to lose.

‘Finisher’ Wade key to Australia’s T20 chances: Bevan

Australia bounced back from their opening loss to New Zealand to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

Ireland’s George Dockrell played on Sunday in Hobart against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka despite having Covid.

