PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day official visit to China from November 1-2 to hold talks with the Chinese leadership on a range of issues, besides signing agreements and MoUs in diverse areas and consolidating the momentum of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation.

Foreign Office, in a statement, said that the prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

“The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/ Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on 27th October 2022,” it added.

This would be Prime Minister’s first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on 16th September 2022. Prime Minister will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Chinese nationals working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Security imperative draws renewed govt attention

“Prime Minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China. The Prime Minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang,” it stated, adding that the two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a visit to Saudi Arabia on October 25 on the invitation of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. While in the Kingdom, the Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince, along with members of his entourage. He also addressed the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

