AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,132 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,122 Increased By 3.8 (0.03%)
KSE100 41,540 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,260 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day official visit to China from November 1-2 to hold talks with the Chinese leadership on a range of issues, besides signing agreements and MoUs in diverse areas and consolidating the momentum of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation.

Foreign Office, in a statement, said that the prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

“The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/ Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on 27th October 2022,” it added.

This would be Prime Minister’s first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on 16th September 2022. Prime Minister will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Chinese nationals working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Security imperative draws renewed govt attention

“Prime Minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China. The Prime Minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang,” it stated, adding that the two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a visit to Saudi Arabia on October 25 on the invitation of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. While in the Kingdom, the Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince, along with members of his entourage. He also addressed the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari CPEC foreign minister JCC Pakistan Foreign office Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Germany allows Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Establishment not behind journalist’s killing: PTI leader

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Facial recognition of users by LEAs: Banks told to install quality CCTVs at ATMs, on branch premises

ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

Japan International Cooperation Agency: FBR exempts tax on supply of goods, service

Read more stories