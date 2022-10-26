AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
ANL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
AVN 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.86%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
FLYNG 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.09%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.96%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.28%)
OGDC 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.11%)
TRG 118.67 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-7.57%)
UNITY 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,676 Decreased By -218 (-1.37%)
KSE100 42,190 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Chinese nationals working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Security imperative draws renewed govt attention

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to include security cost of all non-CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects while approving projects/ business plans and high alert for Chinese citizens during five to six weeks in view of the upcoming important/ sensitive events in the context of China, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

This decision was taken at a recent meeting presided over by the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, meant to review security of Chinese working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects and to seek updated progress on investigations/ criminal proceedings related to Dasu and Karachi University incidents.

It was decided that a meeting will be held with the Chinese Ambassador to brief him on the updated progress on investigations/ criminal proceedings related to Dasu and Karachi incidents. He will also be requested to instruct the Chinese nationals staying in Pakistan to strictly adhere to the SOPS issued by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) to ensure their security.

The sources said the meeting decided that Ministry of Interior shall remain the sole point of contact in the Federal Government for passing any law & order related information to the Chinese embassy.

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Ministry of Interior, in consultation with GHQ, will send a proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office for constitution of an Apex Committee under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister for reviewing security of Chinese working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects, the sources added.

The meeting decided that Provincial Governments of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Governments of GB and AJK shall ensure restructuring and strengthening of their CTDs on the model of CTD Punjab on fast track basis. Ministry of Interior shall oversee and facilitate these efforts to ensure its completion.

Provincial Governments of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan shall ensure establishment/ strengthening of Special Protection Units for security of Chinese and other foreign nationals working in the country on the model of Punjab. Ministry of Interior shall oversee and facilitate these efforts to ensure their completion. They will also take steps to launch and complete safe city projects in their major cities.

The meeting further stated that all Provincial Governments and Governments of GB & AJK shall make optimal use of the dashboard developed by Foreign Nationals Security Cell of MoI (Ministry of Interior) with the assistance of NADRA to keep track of foreign nationals and ensure timely updating of data and quarterly feedback to derive maximum benefit from the platform. Ministry of Interior shall oversee and ensure compliance of this initiative.

Ministry of Interior shall present a comprehensive proposal for restructuring NACTA and establishing Federal CTD under its administrative supervision to the Prime Minister.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives shall ensure that meeting of Pakistan-Chinese Joint Working Group on security of Chinese is held on monthly basis. The provision of technology by the Chinese side to assist strengthening of security arrangements for the Chinese work force in Pakistan should be emphasized by the Pakistan side. Provincial Governments shall review the security audit reports furnished by DG MO to take necessary measures to bridge the gaps.

It was also decided that high alert, extra security and vigilance shall be ensured for the protection of Chinese during next 5 to 6 weeks in view of the upcoming important/ sensitive events in the context of China like CPEC projects. The security cost of all non-CPEC projects shall also be included while approving projects/ business plans.

Technical and financial assistance may be sought from the Chinese for setting up a state of the art National Forensic Science Lab in Islamabad Capital Territory, the sources added.

The Government of Pakistan has already included security cost of all CPEC projects in total cost of projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC Federal Government CPEC Projects Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif non CPEC projects Chinese workers

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese nationals working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Security imperative draws renewed govt attention

Government inks new 2023-2027 UNSDCF

Rs133bn for export sectors, Rs264.6m to deal with PTI long march: Unfunded expenditure pledged, but not spent as yet

SBP directs FIs to submit shareholding info

KE’s average generation cost 300pc higher than CPPA-G’s: Nepra

Army for probe to determine who ‘forced’ Arshad to leave country

PTI to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad on Friday

Saudi blasts release of oil reserves ‘to manipulate markets’

Testing of Thar-blended coal: CPPA-G agrees to support PQEPCL

Plane carrying Arshad’s body lands at Islamabad airport

Read more stories