AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,132 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,122 Increased By 3.8 (0.03%)
KSE100 41,540 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,260 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Facial recognition of users by LEAs: Banks told to install quality CCTVs at ATMs, on branch premises

Rizwan Bhatti Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed banks to install top quality CCTVs at ATMs and around branch premises so that Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) facially recognize users, if so required, in investigations of terrorism, fraud and other cases.

The SBP has asked banks and Micro Finance Banks for improvement in operations of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTVs). Previously, the SBP issued regulatory instructions, in 2007, regarding installation of CCTVs at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for visual records.

In this regard, it has been decided to issue some more instructions with an aim to strengthen the regulatory instructions and standardize the installation of CCTVs, in and around the branch premises of banks/MFBs, quality and preservation period of visual records of such CCTVs.

SBP directs FIs to submit shareholding info

The SBP has advised banks and MFBs to update their Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to prescribe and standardize inter alia installation points of CCTVs, within ATM vestibules and around branch premises, minimum preservation period of visual records, quality of cameras deployed including minimum required resolution standards to enable round the clock recording.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SOPs banks SBP ATMs MFBs LEASs CCTVs

Comments

1000 characters

Facial recognition of users by LEAs: Banks told to install quality CCTVs at ATMs, on branch premises

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Germany allows Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Establishment not behind journalist’s killing: PTI leader

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

Japan International Cooperation Agency: FBR exempts tax on supply of goods, service

Read more stories