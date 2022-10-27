Facial recognition of users by LEAs: Banks told to install quality CCTVs at ATMs, on branch premises

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed banks to install top quality CCTVs at ATMs and around branch premises so that Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) facially recognize users, if so required, in investigations of terrorism, fraud and other cases.

The SBP has asked banks and Micro Finance Banks for improvement in operations of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTVs). Previously, the SBP issued regulatory instructions, in 2007, regarding installation of CCTVs at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for visual records.

In this regard, it has been decided to issue some more instructions with an aim to strengthen the regulatory instructions and standardize the installation of CCTVs, in and around the branch premises of banks/MFBs, quality and preservation period of visual records of such CCTVs.

The SBP has advised banks and MFBs to update their Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to prescribe and standardize inter alia installation points of CCTVs, within ATM vestibules and around branch premises, minimum preservation period of visual records, quality of cameras deployed including minimum required resolution standards to enable round the clock recording.

