Diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris will continue: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir until they get their right to self-determination.

Addressing a press conference, he urged the United Nations to ensure that the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right to self-determination, through the democratic process of holding a UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite.

He said that on 27th October, 1947 India deployed 80,000 troops in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir which has now been increased to over one million, but that could not defeat the will of Kashmiri people to get their right to self-determination.

He said Indian tyrant forces have martyred hundreds of thousands of innocent Kashmiris including men, women and children.

He further said India is using genocide and demographic tactics against Kashmiri's but failed to integrate the territory. He said freedom of Kashmir is freedom of Pakistan.

He said India is pursuing policies of anti-peace and anti-Muslim.

He further urged India to end its gross and widespread human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reverse the illegal and unilateral measures of 5 August 2019 and allow the Kashmiris to exercise their right of self-determination.

On the occasion Kashmiri leader, Basit Khan said that sub-committee will be constituted in collaboration with Ministry of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Interior Ministry and other relevant stake holders to jointly raise voice for Kashmiri people at UN level.

Mehmood Ahmed, Shaikh Mateen and other APHC leaders said that India has termed Kashmir into biggest jail in the world. They pledged that the people of Kashmir will fight for their right till death.

