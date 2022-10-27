AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -558.2 (-3.56%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,274 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris will continue: Kaira

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir until they get their right to self-determination.

Addressing a press conference, he urged the United Nations to ensure that the Kashmiris are allowed to exercise their right to self-determination, through the democratic process of holding a UN-mandated free and impartial plebiscite.

He said that on 27th October, 1947 India deployed 80,000 troops in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir which has now been increased to over one million, but that could not defeat the will of Kashmiri people to get their right to self-determination.

He said Indian tyrant forces have martyred hundreds of thousands of innocent Kashmiris including men, women and children.

He further said India is using genocide and demographic tactics against Kashmiri's but failed to integrate the territory. He said freedom of Kashmir is freedom of Pakistan.

He said India is pursuing policies of anti-peace and anti-Muslim.

He further urged India to end its gross and widespread human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reverse the illegal and unilateral measures of 5 August 2019 and allow the Kashmiris to exercise their right of self-determination.

On the occasion Kashmiri leader, Basit Khan said that sub-committee will be constituted in collaboration with Ministry of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Interior Ministry and other relevant stake holders to jointly raise voice for Kashmiri people at UN level.

Mehmood Ahmed, Shaikh Mateen and other APHC leaders said that India has termed Kashmir into biggest jail in the world. They pledged that the people of Kashmir will fight for their right till death.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UNITED NATIONS Qamar Zaman Kaira people of Kashmir Basit Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris will continue: Kaira

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Germany allows Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Establishment not behind journalist’s killing: PTI leader

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Facial recognition of users by LEAs: Banks told to install quality CCTVs at ATMs, on branch premises

ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

Japan International Cooperation Agency: FBR exempts tax on supply of goods, service

Read more stories