Government inks new 2023-2027 UNSDCF

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Tuesday signed the new United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for five years (2023-2027).

The Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr Kazim Niaz signed on behalf of the government of Pakistan while the UN was represented by resident & humanitarian coordinator Julien Harneis.

Niaz welcomed the UN Coordinator and appreciated the role of the UN for developing the first ever UN UNSDCF (2023-27) for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan.

He stated that the priorities of the federal and provincial governments are in sync with the UNSDCF.

“Pakistan is grateful for United Nation’s support to achieve SDGs and for its continuous support during the flood relief and rescue efforts. The government of Pakistan is committed to working with United Nations in Pakistan to make a lasting contribution to national development priorities to improve the living conditions of the people in the country,” Niaz added.

Harneis said that the cooperation framework is the result of a year-long, nationwide consultative process between the government and technical line ministries, resident and non-resident UN agencies, and national and international civil society organizations.

He assured of the UN’s continued support to Pakistan as the work begins on fulfilling the obligations and commitments set in the framework.

The UNSDCF for Pakistan advances five priority outcomes: basic social services, gender equality and women’s empowerment, climate change and the environment, sustainable inclusive economic growth and decent work, and governance and will be implemented from January 2023 to December 2027.

