Blome, Bilawal discuss enhancement of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the Foreign Office and discussed issues of mutual interests, including enhancement of bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to a press release issued by media office of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), both the foreign minister and the ambassador discussed the issues of rehabilitation of flood affected people in Pakistan.

It stated that Bilawal thanked the United States for the assistance to the flood victims.

The foreign minister and the US ambassador also discussed the ways to enhance of bilateral relations between the two counties, it stated, adding the duo also agreed on further increase in trade relations between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022