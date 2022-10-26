AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
Pakistan

Hot, dry weather likely today

Published 26 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Mainly a hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas during daytime on Wednesday (today), the Met Office said on Tuesday.

However, northern Balochistan with upper parts of the country is likely to experience a cold weather during nighttime and morning hours.

Over the past 24 hours: weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

The day’s lowest temperature was recorded in Leh minus 3 Celsius Skardu zero Celsius and Kalam 1 Celsius.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

