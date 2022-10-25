AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
ANL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
AVN 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.86%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
FLYNG 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.09%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.96%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.28%)
OGDC 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.11%)
TRG 118.67 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-7.57%)
UNITY 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,676 Decreased By -218 (-1.37%)
KSE100 42,190 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Zampa gets Covid at T20 World Cup: report

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2022 02:19pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

PERTH: Leading Australian spinner Adam Zampa has tested positive for Covid ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka later on Tuesday, a report said.

Zampa is displaying only minor symptoms, cricket.com.au said, citing a team spokesperson.

Team officials did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

The leg-spinner could still play because tournament rules allow infected players to do so, but he will have to travel separately from the rest of the team.

No complacency against Ireland, says England skipper Buttler

If Zampa misses out, Ashton Agar could replace him in the XI.

Defending champions Australia are looking to bounce back against Sri Lanka from their opening loss to New Zealand in a tough Group 1 which also includes England.

Ireland’s George Dockrell played on Sunday in Hobart against Asian champions Sri Lanka despite having Covid.

Australia's T20 World Cup Adam Zampa Zampa gets Covid

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Zampa gets Covid at T20 World Cup: report

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

WhatsApp services start getting restored after major disruption

Rishi Sunak appointed crisis-hit UK’s first prime minister of colour

World is in its ‘first truly global energy crisis’: IEA’s Birol

Solar eclipse to be partly visible in Pakistan today

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

Post-Diwali Delhi wakes to toxic firecracker smog

Zero-rated industries: MoF clueless about how to fund concessional power

Countercyclical support facility loans: Project risks identified by ADB

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

Read more stories