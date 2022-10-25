AGL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
AVN 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.3%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.43%)
EPCL 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
FCCL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FFL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
GGGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
GTECH 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
OGDC 74.24 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.42%)
PAEL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.36%)
TREET 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
TRG 124.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.04%)
UNITY 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
WAVES 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 14.5 (0.34%)
BR30 15,985 Increased By 91.2 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,438 Increased By 91 (0.21%)
KSE30 15,632 Increased By 29.7 (0.19%)
Palm oil rises on stronger rival oils

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2022 11:17am
JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Tuesday, heading for a second straight session of gains, supported by stronger rival vegetable oils and higher crude oil price.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 10 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 4,111 ringgit ($867.67) a tonne in early trade. Malaysian markets were closed on Monday.

Palm oil prices seen ticking up as rains slash output and demand strengthens

The contract edged higher on Friday, to post a 7% rise for the week on concerns over storms and a high risk of flooding during the year-end monsoon season, which typically lasts between October and January, that is likely to disrupt harvesting activities and hurt production in the world’s second-largest palm producer.

palm oil import

