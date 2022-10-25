AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
Punjab govt sets 21MMT production target of wheat

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
LAHORE Punjab government has set a target of cultivating wheat on 16.5 million acres this year. The total production target of wheat is expected 21.0 million metric tons while the target of production per acre is set 31.82 maunds.

This was disclosed by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Ahmed Aziz Tarar while giving briefing to the Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Monday at civil secretariat during a meeting.

Secretary Agriculture told that farmers are being given subsidies on seeds and fertilizers and certified seeds of approved varieties are being provided at reasonable prices for abundant production of wheat. He said that the staff of the agriculture department is visiting villages to guide and train the cultivators.

Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal directed the agriculture and other relevant departments to provide all possible facilities to the farmers in connection with wheat cultivation.

He gave this instruction while talking to the administrative secretaries of food, and irrigation departments and director food Punjab here on Monday in his office.

The Chief Secretary said that the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country’s economy. He mentioned that the country would progress if the farmer is prosperous. He asked the agriculture and other departments to provide full support and guidance to the farmers in the process of wheat cultivation.

