Pakistan condemns Houthis’ terrorist activities against Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned the Yemeni Houthis’ “violations” of the UN Security Council resolutions and expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the Houthis’ terrorist activities perpetrated against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan reaffirms its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the Kingdom’s efforts for achieving a peaceful settlement in Yemen,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

It stated that Pakistan has consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in peaceful and meaningful talks to end the hostilities, in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“The truce reached earlier this year had yielded dividends by bringing about relative peace. It is, however, deplorable that the truce has not been renewed by the Houthis. This would cause mounting hardship for the ordinary Yemenis, and potentially derail the entire effort for attainment of durable peace,” it added.

Through the statement, Pakistan once again called upon the Houthis to cease “militant activities and terrorist actions”, and engage in a serious dialogue to end the conflict on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and renew the UN-brokered truce.

“Pakistan believes that war serves no purpose, and all issues can be resolved through peaceful dialogue. Adopting this path early will save thousands of innocent lives, and protect the future of the Yemeni people,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022