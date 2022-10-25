AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Houthis’ terrorist activities against Saudi Arabia

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned the Yemeni Houthis’ “violations” of the UN Security Council resolutions and expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the Houthis’ terrorist activities perpetrated against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan reaffirms its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the Kingdom’s efforts for achieving a peaceful settlement in Yemen,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

It stated that Pakistan has consistently urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in peaceful and meaningful talks to end the hostilities, in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“The truce reached earlier this year had yielded dividends by bringing about relative peace. It is, however, deplorable that the truce has not been renewed by the Houthis. This would cause mounting hardship for the ordinary Yemenis, and potentially derail the entire effort for attainment of durable peace,” it added.

Through the statement, Pakistan once again called upon the Houthis to cease “militant activities and terrorist actions”, and engage in a serious dialogue to end the conflict on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and renew the UN-brokered truce.

“Pakistan believes that war serves no purpose, and all issues can be resolved through peaceful dialogue. Adopting this path early will save thousands of innocent lives, and protect the future of the Yemeni people,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Saudi Arabia Pakistan condemns UN Security Council resolutions Yemeni Houthis

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan condemns Houthis’ terrorist activities against Saudi Arabia

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

Zero-rated industries: MoF clueless about how to fund concessional power

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Money Market CISs: SECP allows cumulative exposure

No bar on Imran Khan to contest by-poll on 30th: IHC

Read more stories