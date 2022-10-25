77th anniversary of UN: Pakistan calls for exercise of ‘right to self-determination’ in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday, the 77th anniversary of the UN, reminded the global community that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are still waiting to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed in numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council.

In his message on the 77th anniversary of the UN, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan had always contributed constructively in promoting the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, including in the areas of peacekeeping, refugee protection, humanitarian action, climate change, and international cooperation for sustainable development.

“Today, on the 77th anniversary of the UN, Pakistan joins the international community in commemorating the United Nations (UN) Day. The UN embodies the collective resolve of member states to establish conditions for justice, social progress, and better standards of living in larger freedoms and to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war,” he said.

On this day, he added that Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role for promoting peace, security, development and human rights for all.

The principles of equal rights and self-determination, which are at the heart of the UN Charter, were instrumental in securing the decolonization and liberation of many States in Asia, Africa and Latin America, he said.

“As we celebrate the achievements of the United Nations today, we must remember that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) still await the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed in numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council,” he added.

With its principles of a stable, equitable and sustainable world order, he added that the UN remains the most vital international body. “It is best suited to meet the contemporary challenges of our times including the existential threat posed by climate change. Pakistan remains committed to UN Charter for the realization of shared objectives of peace and prosperity worldwide,” he added.

“We thank all UN Agencies, Funds and Programmes for their partnership with Pakistan for advancing our socio-economic development objectives. We also reiterate our commitment to working with member states under the auspices of the UN for principles-based and prosperity-driven international cooperation to promote peace and sustainable development,” the foreign minister added.

