CM takes notice of girl’s rape

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking serious notice of the alleged rape of a 10-year-old flood-affected girl, has directed the Additional IG Karachi to arrest the culprits and provide protection to her family members.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Odho told the chief minister that the 10-year-girl and her six younger brothers and sisters were living with her mother in the vicinity of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi. Originally the family belongs to the Shikarpur district.

On Sunday night, two boys at around 11 am forcibly took her in their car and raped her, and then left her in the same vicinity at around 2.30 pm. When her mother noticed her daughter's plight, she rushed her to JPMC where she was still under treatment.

The matter came to the knowledge of the SSP South who registered an FIR at Boat Basin Police station and started investigation into the matter.

The Adl IG Karachi has constituted a police party to arrest the culprits.

The chief minister directed to check the area's CCTV footage, identify vehicle, and accused, and arrest them. He also directed to identify the culprits through DNA.

Meanwhile, the chief Minister directed Minister Women Development Department Shahla Raza to take the entire family into protective care. The family has been kept at a women police station.

