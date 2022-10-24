AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
AVN 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
EFERT 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.65%)
EPCL 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-3.23%)
FCCL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
GTECH 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
MLCF 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.84%)
PAEL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.91%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
TREET 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
TRG 127.35 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.37%)
UNITY 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 19.4 (0.46%)
BR30 15,937 Increased By 40.9 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,493 Increased By 279.7 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,654 Increased By 89.7 (0.58%)
EU countries meet to agree stance for UN climate negotiations

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 10:10am
BRUSSELS: European Union countries will attempt on Monday to agree their negotiating position for this year’s UN climate talks, including on the contentious topic of financial compensation for the damage climate change is inflicting on the world’s poorest.

The EU, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is facing pressure from developing nations to soften its long-standing resistance to compensation for the “loss and damage” wrought by floods, rising seas and other climate change-fuelled impacts.

A draft of the EU’s negotiating position for the United Nations summit in November, which climate ministers will attempt to approve on Monday, showed the 27-nation bloc would support talks on the topic at the COP27 gathering in Egypt.

That could represent a breakthrough, since even getting the issue of loss and damage onto the summit agenda has proved contentious, given the divergent views among rich and poor nations about where those talks should lead.

“Action and support for vulnerable countries, populations and vulnerable groups need to be further scaled up,” said the EU draft document seen by Reuters on Friday.

But the document remained vague on what such discussions at the summit in the coastal resort of Sharm El Sheikh - expected to be attended by 200 countries - should ultimately deliver.

EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices

Developing countries say COP27 must establish a fund to support countries struck by climate impacts like the floods in Pakistan this year that killed nearly 1,700 people.

The ministers will also decide whether the EU should commit to upgrade its own climate change target to be more ambitious, according to the draft document.

EU countries UN climate COP27

