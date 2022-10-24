AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘15 MNCH centres to be set up in flood-hit districts of Nasirabad’

APP Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
Follow us

QUETTA: Parliamentary Secretary Science and Information Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Sunday said that about fifteen new Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) centres were being established in flood-affected districts of Naseerabad Division.

The plan to establish two permanent leishmaniasis centres for the treatment of skin diseases is also being implemented, for which the World Health Organization has received full support, there is a need to make effective multi-sectoral measures in the affected areas, she added.

She expressed these views on the occasion of her visit to District Headquarters Hospital Dera Murad Jamali.

On this occasion, Balochistan Awami Party’s central leader Mir Attaullah Khan Buledi and Sardarzada Mir Asadullah Khan Buledi were also present.

During the visit, Dr. Daud Riaz, Regional In-charge of World Health Organization (WHO) Nasirabad briefed the Parliamentary Secretary Science and Information Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs about ongoing medical facilities and activities in Naseerabad Division.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the scope of medical services should be widened by expanding the medical facilities and activities for the treatment of malaria in the affected areas to all the affected areas so as to ensure the provision of medical assistance to as many victims as possible.

“In this regard, the World Health Organization will be helped in achieving the goals”, she said. Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that special attention would be paid to the health of mothers and children along with general medical facilities in the flood-affected areas, especially for pregnant women and newborns.

WHO flood affected areas Floods in Pakistan MNCH centres flood hit districts of Nasirabad

Comments

1000 characters

‘15 MNCH centres to be set up in flood-hit districts of Nasirabad’

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for KSA today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Xi clinches third term

Bilawal says Imran Khan committed ‘suicide attack’ on economy

Europe risks ‘deeper recessions’ on war and inflation: IMF

Soldier martyred in attack from inside Afghanistan

Iran’s nuclear agency says email server hacked

Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran

Read more stories