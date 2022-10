HYDERABAD: The Hindu community will celebrate “Diwali” (a festival of lights) on Monday (October 24) in the city like other parts of the country. Hindus will light up earthen lamps and candles in the night and fireworks will also be exhibited to celebrate the festival.

Special “Pooja” will be held in different temples of the city while sweets would also be distributed among the people during celebration of religious custom of Hinduism.