PCMEA felicitates nation on getting out of FATF grey list

APP Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Sunday congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s exclusion from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and hoped that it would help boost economy by opening the doors of direct foreign investment to Pakistan.

Addressing a PCMEA meeting here, the Association’s Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said that success had been achieved as getting out of FATF’s grey list would make it easier for Pakistan to attract foreign investment and also improve the country’s global standing. He termed this a big achievement, adding that it was FATF recognition of Pakistan’s great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The PCMEA meeting was informed that letters would be forwarded to participants and purchasers of Lahore international carpet exhibition for seeking future cooperation in help promoting Pakistani exports in the international markets. Moreover, efforts would also be made to participate in all the exhibitions abroad so as to increase Pakistani carpet exports and a future line of action would also be adopted in this regard.

Usman Ashraf said that handmade carpet industry was facing many problems and urged the relevant authorities to help resolves these so that Pakistani exports could get a niche in the international market. Enabling environment for carpet industry would also boost country’s economy and control the unemployment.

The meeting was also attended by Chairperson Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Parvez Hanif, PCMEA senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Ejaz ur Rehman, Shahid Hassan and Akbar Malik.

