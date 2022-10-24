AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Oct 24, 2022
Pakistan

Flood releif work: Nestle Pakistan donates Rs 10m to PM fund

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability and Hajra Omer, Head of Human Resources Nestle Pakistan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday to present cheque of Rs 10 million to PM Fund for flood affected people.

According to the announcement of the company on Sunday, the officials of Nestle Pakistan presented the cheque during a very positive meeting with Shehbaz Sharif and the PM praised Nestle’s continuous efforts and support in floods and natural disasters.

Earlier in the month, Nestle donated 325000 litres of water, 10000 litres of packed milk and 700000 cups of Bunyad Nutrition powder (iron fortified specialised formula for young children) for the flood affected people to NDMA and PDMA, Sindh.

Employees of Nestle Pakistan also raised Rs 6 million and donated to Akhuwat in an effort to support rehabilitation activities of flood affected.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

