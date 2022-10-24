AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE canola futures up

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
Follow us

CHICAGO: ICE canola futures rose on Friday for a fourth straight session as firm cash markets lifted the spot November contract and strength in rival US soyoil futures lent additional support, traders said.

Most-active January canola settled up $4.20 at $880.50 per tonne, while front-month November jumped $13.50 to finish at $898.90.

The November-January canola spread exploded higher for a third day, with the November contract stretching its premium over January to $18.40, up from $9.10 a day ago.

The November contract has soared since finishing last week at a discount of $6.80 to the January. Traders attributed the strength in the spread to short-covering and a robust cash market tied to export demand from China and other buyers.

Canola traders shrugged off strength in the Canadian dollar, which tends to make canola less attractive to those holding other currencies. The loonie firmed against its US counterpart as investors weighed prospects of the US Federal Reserve dialling back the pace of interest rate hikes.

Chicago Board of Trade December soyoil futures settled up 1.08 US cents, or 1.5%, at 71.50 US cents per lb on concerns about tight global supplies of vegetable oils. Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Friday and ended the week up 7% as the arrival of the monsoon season stoked production worries.

But Euronext February rapeseed futures closed lower on Friday, falling 0.78%.

Canadian Dollar US Federal Reserve Malaysian palm oil ICE canola US soyoil

Comments

1000 characters

ICE canola futures up

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for KSA today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Xi clinches third term

Bilawal says Imran Khan committed ‘suicide attack’ on economy

Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran

Europe risks ‘deeper recessions’ on war and inflation: IMF

Iran’s nuclear agency says email server hacked

Soldier martyred in attack from inside Afghanistan

Read more stories