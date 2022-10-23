AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mari Petroleum’s net profit reaches highest level of Rs12.7bn

Press Release Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022-23 that ended on September 30, 2022.

Supported by higher applicable prices, the quarterly net sales reached the highest ever level of Rs 31.8 billion, showing a healthy growth of 54 percent compared with the same quarter of the last year. Net Profit increased by 40 percent and reached the highest ever level of Rs 12.7 billion for the quarter. Growth in the net profit is reflected in the EPS, which increased to Rs 95.31 per share from Rs 68.21 per share of Q1 FY 2021-22. The share price was up one percent and closed at Rs 1,565 on September 30, 2022, despite that KSE 100 Index was down by almost nine percent.

The financial results would have been even better had the Company’s oil and gas production not impacted by emergency shutdowns, turnarounds of fertilizer plants and production stoppage from Zarghun and Bolan fields as a result of recent floods. In total, the Company produced 8.91MMBOE energy, which was four percent lower than 9.27MMBOE produced in the comparative quarter. The production is expected to get a boost on resumption of gas off-take by the fertilizer plants after completion of the turnarounds.

During the quarter, the Company completed its first-ever horizontal well Mari-122-H in the HRL Reservoir of Mari Field. This is a landmark development well in a mature reservoir that has been in production for over 50 years, and has opened-up new opportunities of production enhancement from HRL reservoir which are under evaluation.

The Company also demonstrated an enviable safety performance with all HSE indicators well within the targets. Further, the Company made significant financial contribution towards flood relief activities and coordinated with Army Relief Centres, mobilized field teams and internal resources, provided food, tents, mosquito nets, and medicines along with establishing medical camps for the affected population. MPCL is also assisting the local administrations in rehabilitation of roads infrastructure.

MPCL Board of Directors has congratulated the Management Team and all employees for demonstrating resilience and achieving excellent financial results despite several macro-level challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mpcl EPS Mari Petroleum Company Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Mari Petroleum’s net profit reaches highest level of Rs12.7bn

Procurement for flood-hit farmers: Govt to bear half the cost of wheat

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

Date for ‘long march’ to be announced on 27th or 28th, says IK

Imran Khan moves IHC against his disqualification

Alleged vandalism after ECP verdict: Imran Khan, others booked in terrorism case

Power Division to submit detailed presentation on power theft to Cabinet

Marriyum seeks OIC’s role in combating Islamophobia

Petition against appointments: PHC directs FTO and 14 office advisers to file comments

Toshakhana reference: ECP yet to issue ‘signed’ verdict

Read more stories