KATI happy over country’s removal from FATF list

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) patron-in-chief S M Muneer and President Faraz-ur-Rehman expressed gratitude over the removal of Pakistan from the “grey” list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Muneer said that the credit for this success goes to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the State Bank and related institutions, politicians and all stakeholders and due to their tireless efforts, the name of Pakistan was removed from grey list.

He said that since 2017 Pakistan was included on the grey list due to money laundering and terror financing charges, due to which country has negative speculations in the global community.

KATI president Faraz-ur-Rehman said that Pakistan fulfilled the initial 27 conditions of FATF, later seven more conditions were imposed which were fulfilled by the joint effort and dedication of the Pakistani government and armed forces. To achieve these difficult goals, the military, political and administrative institutions took effective measures showing patriotism, which yielded positive results, he added.

He said that after achieving the desired goals by Pakistan, India tried hard to include Pakistan in the blacklist, but all the conspiracies of India failed miserably.

He further said that Pakistan achieved these goals which are difficult to achieve even for a developed country.

