Anti-polio drive in Faisalabad from tomorrow

Published 23 Oct, 2022
FAISALABAD: As many as 1.48 million children up-to age of five years would be administered polio drops during the next anti polio campaign which would continue from October 24 to 30; in the district and 4,869 teams would perform duty during the campaign.

The anti polio campaign in district has been inaugurated here on Saturday at brick kiln near Sadhar fruits & vegetable market. Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh inaugurated the anti polio campaign by administered the polio vaccine drops to the children.

CEO DHA Dr. Kashif Kamboh, officers of DHA, owner of brick kiln and members of civil society were present on the occasion.

Expressing his views, Deputy Commissioner said that the anti polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility to complete eradicate the polio virus from the country. He directed that each and every child of up-to five years age should be vaccinated besides approaching the nomads and Pashto children. He said that he would himself check the performance of polio teams by visiting different areas of district. He emphasized upon on continuing wide awareness campaign for the information of the parents.

Deputy Commissioner said that the anti polio campaign could only be made successful with the cooperation of the parents and all out source of publicity should be utilized for mobilizing the parents to get their child administered polio drops. He said that administrative machinery would remain active during the polio campaign for the supervision. He informed that this polio campaign would consist of 7 days.

Deputy Commissioner asked the DHA that the polio teams would reach to each and every child of less than five year of age for administered the polio vaccine to rule out any chance of polio virus in future. He informed that comprehensive security plan had also been devised for the protection of polio teams and the officers of district administration would also remain in the field to supervise the arrangements. He asked the citizen to co-operate with polio teams so the campaign could be made successful.

He also met with little children resident near brick kiln and made photo with them and asked them about going school. He said that school on brick kiln would establish for children and co-operation of parents in this regard is required.

CEO DHA informed that all arrangements had been finalized for successful implementation of micro plan of anti polio campaign.

