Incidents of phone snatching, car lifting increase manifold in capital

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone snatching and car lifting incidents have increased manifold in the federal capital during the last week, as armed persons snatched 34 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 46 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 16 cases of robbery and snatching at gunpoint, in which, citizens were deprived of valuables worth a million rupees.

Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 46 vehicles including 36 motorbikes and eight cars.

The 36 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration numbers, AKL-5388 of Asif, GLT-5388 of Danish Zuhaid, GAN-1933 of Bakhat Taj Khan, RIO-8027 of Ubaid Masih, BDN-444 of Muhammad Waqad, IGM-5753 of Hamza Ali, RIQ-9897 of Qasid Hussain, BFQ-040 of Tariq Aziz, BVQ-822 of Syed Aziz Ahmed, UQ-887 of Muhammad Razaq, AR-099 of Muhammad Aqib, a bike BRM-787 of Shahid, RIO-9359 of Muhammad Qurban, ASL-380 of Asif Khan, left a bike of Okafor, LEL-8060 of Raja Shahid, RIL-8231 of Raja Amjad Mehmood, lifted a bike RIL-1385 of Asmat Ullah, and BTR-3553 of Moors Phon.

Auto thieves also stolen BWN-833 of Muhsin Mustafa, BQM-786 of Saif Ullah, LN-491 of Muhammad Hassan, BXR-216 of Hasan Noor, bike BPP-947 of Khurram Iftikhar, ANN-937 of Khurram Shehzad, a bike of Shar Iltaf, stole a bike BUL-928 of Sumeer Ahmed, BPQ-545 of Muneebur Rehman, BAQ-610 of Iftikhar Ahmed, a bike of Aftab Rasheed, BHQ-027 of Umer Nazeer, a bike of Ali Habib, MNM-2022 of Dr Alam Zeb, LER-8235 of Waheed Alam, ER-4252 of Haroon Rahseed, and a bike APF of Noor Muhammad.

Auto thieves also stole car bearng registration LEC-7552 of Faiz, LOA-7944 of Sajjad Mehmood Abbasi, MY-664 Muhammad Qamash, MB-965 of Wajid Hussain, a Suzuki van TG-059 of Sajid Rehman, GAF-881 of Muhammad Haroon, MW-379 of Muhammad Kashif, a car of Saad Ali, KV-460 of Muhammad Ali, and car of Masood Ahmed.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Aabpara, and Koral police stations.

During the last week, the Industrial Area police station registered eight cases of auto theft, six cases of mobile snatching, and two cases of snatching of cash. Unidentified armed persons snatched five mobile phones from Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Shehzad in different areas.

Three armed persons snatched a mobile phone, cash, and gold ornament from Muhammad Naveed Khan. Unidentified robbers took three laptops from Sami Amjad and during another incident, armed persons snatched cash from Muhammad Zeehsan.

Similarly, eight cases of mobile snatching, one case of robbery and two cases of auto theft were reported to the Karachi Company police station. Unidentified robbers stole 39 tola gold from the house of Khuram Mehmood Qureshi.

Different gangs of armed persons snatched mobile phones from Mudassar Ahmed, Asmat Ullah, Ubaid Rehman, Shayan Khan, two mobile phones from Muhammad Naeem, snatched a mobile phone and cash from Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Saad Ullah, as well as snatched a mobile phone and cash from Tahir Mehmood Abbasi.

Furthermore, Aabpara police station registered one case of mobile snatching and six cases of auto theft. Unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from a man in the limits of Aabpara police station.

