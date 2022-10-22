JI demands ‘better’ public transport facilities for women

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter here Friday held a ‘women convention’ in the megacity, demanding respectable dedicated transportation services, durable peace in the megacity and solution to problems of its citizens.

The women convention was held at Bag-e-Jinnah. JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, JI women wing leaders Attia Nisar, Asma Safeer and others addressed the convention. A large number of women activists, working women, female students and housewives attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Naeemur Rehman highlighted the plight of working women and other issues related to women. He said tens of thousands of women in Karachi work in factories and offices but they are compelled to work under the cruel contract system instead of direct permanent jobs. He vowed that his party if elected would address their issues.

He urged the women take an active part in his party’s ‘Karachi Rights Movement’ in order to get their due rights. He said that unfortunately the political parties mandated by Karachiites in the past did nothing for women, instead they exploited them by further corrupting the system of governance.

He recalled that former city mayor, belonging to the JI, Nematullah Khan had launched a fleet of 362 busses under the mass transit program and floated the idea of a ‘light train’ but the later regimes not only shelved the mass transit program but also made disappeared these buses from roads.

He said that practically there is no public transport system in the city and working women have no other choice but to travel in old crowded busses and rickshaws. He said that the government introduced a Green Line project which was still partially functional. He said another project of Sindh government called Orange Line too was ineffective because of its short length and inappropriate route.

He vowed that the JI would bring in a better and effective transportation system in the megacity in order to mitigate the miseries of Karachiites in general and women in particular.

He alleged that 20 percent girls in Karachi are deprived of education because of the incompetence of the Sindh government. He added that the JI has decided to play its role in order to equip youth with technical skills. He further said that in this regard, the JI has held a test for young male students and another for girls is in pipeline under the banner of Bano Qabil program.

He said that the JI has decided to offer Information Technology courses to one million Karachiites during a span of four years, if it wins the local government elections in Karachi.

He said that the JI would not allow the rulers to escape from the local government elections. The JI’s struggle for the rights of Karachiites will continue till a logical conclusion.

JI women wing leader Attia Nisar, Rakshinda Muneeb Asma Safeer and others also shed light on the issues of women and said that Sharia has guaranteed the rights to women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022