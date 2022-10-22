AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FCCI offers support to FDCMA

Press Release Published 22 Oct, 2022 05:42am
FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Dyes & Chemicals Merchant Association (FDCMA) must contemplate and launch joint ventures for the manufacturing of dyes and chemicals locally while FCCI could help them to double their volume of business by establishing a bonded warehouse under FIEDMC, said Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Talking to a delegation of FDCMA, he said dyes and chemicals were being manufactured in Karachi but its local production is imperative as Faisalabad is the main consumer of these items. He said joint ventures could also help develop downstream industry in addition to creating new job opportunities for the unemployed youth.

He offered FDCMA to help it in getting industrial plots or dedicating a complete zone for the manufacturing of dyes and chemicals in M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates.

He requested Jawad Shafique, President FDCMA to pinpoint his core issues so that FCCI could play its role in resolving the same with their active help and support. He particularly mentioned tariff related issues and said that he had vision to establish a bonded warehouse in industrial estates.

