KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (October 21, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
327,254,619 184,538,679 8,623,989,678 4,764,357,600
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 474,914,048 (661,197,993) 186,283,945)
Local Individuals 7,242,746,492 (6,973,879,887) 268,866,604
Local Corporates 3,400,727,544 (3,483,310,204) (82,582,659)
===============================================================================
