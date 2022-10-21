Ukraine says 88 towns and villages recaptured in Kherson region

KYIV: The Ukrainian president’s office said on Friday 88 towns and villages had been recaptured in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing in recent weeks.

“Kherson region: 88 settlements de-occupied,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said on social media.

Last week, Kyiv said 75 towns and villages had been liberated in the region.

When exactly the settlements were recaptured is unclear.

Russian officials have vowed to turn the region’s main city, also called Kherson, into a “fortress” by building up the city’s defences.

Russia-installed officials said on Thursday around 15,000 people had been moved out of the Kherson region that Russia claims to have annexed.