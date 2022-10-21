AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says world must stop Russia getting missiles from Iran

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2022 06:22pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine is taking down 85% of Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones fired by Russia but needs its allies’ support to prevent Tehran selling Moscow ballistic missiles, an air force spokesperson said on Friday.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and cities since Oct. 10, using missiles and what Kyiv says are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones.

Air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said Ukraine’s air defences were proving increasingly effective against the drones but indicated they were less effective against missiles.

“If we take the last two weeks and the results in taking down drones, our air defence is 85% effective,” Ihnat told a briefing. “Now we’ve learned to recognise them and shoot them down more effectively.”

Tehran denies supplying Shahed-136 drones to Moscow and the Kremlin denies its forces have used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. But two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters that Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones.

“Ukraine currently doesn’t have effective air defence systems against ballistic missiles. Iran will likely supply those (to Russia), unless the world finds a way to stop it,” Ihnat said.

The United States has dismissed Iran’s denial that it has sold the drones to Moscow and said Iranian military trainers are in annexed Crimea helping Russian forces operate the drones.

Ihnat said this was a matter for Ukrainian and Western intelligence but added: “It’s obvious they are there, for me personally. They are teaching and maybe even participating in military action.”

Ukraine has been aided by the delivery of sophisticated air defence systems from allies including the first of four IRIS-T air defence systems from Germany.

“One of those systems is already working in Ukraine. The only thing is we obviously can’t say where it is and how it works,” Ihnat said. “Iris had shown itself to be very useful, and its capability has been proven under military conditions.”

Russia Iran Ukraine ballistic missiles Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine troops

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says world must stop Russia getting missiles from Iran

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

We will contest ECP’s verdict in Islamabad High Court: Asad Umar

PTI supporters take to the streets after ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

Rana Sanaullah calls on PML-N supporters to come out in solidarity with ECP

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s issuer default rating to 'CCC+' from ‘B-’

COAS Qamar Bajwa says will retire next month, not seeking extension

ADB approves $1.5bn financing for Pakistan amid floods, supply-chain disruptions

GSKCH declares force majeure to produce Panadol range

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, settles with minor gain against US dollar

Saudi Arabia, China agree to strengthen energy cooperation

Read more stories