PTI supporters take to the streets after ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

Apart from the volatile situation in Islamabad, supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to the streets in Karachi, Lahore and other major cities on Friday after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana disqualification reference for five years.

The ECP disqualified the PTI chief for five years under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

The former PM has been de-seated as a member of the NA and by-polls will now be held on the seat vacated following his disqualification.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for 5 years

Following the verdict, PTI workers and supporters demonstrated at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi. A large contingent of police as well as water cannon and armoured vehicles are also present at the site.

Video posted on the party’s official Twitter account showed Ali Haider Zaidi and other leaders taking part in a “peaceful protest”.

Moreover, Shahrah-e-Faisal's track from Airport to Metropole has been blocked by protesters.

Elsewhere, PTI workers and supporters blocked the road at Faizabad, the juncture of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Islamabad Police used tear gas shells at protesters to disperse them.

A high-security alert has also been issued for Islamabad. The federal police have asked all the Station House Officers to immediately inform if they receive information about party workers gathering in their areas.

Meanwhile, PTI workers also blocked Murree Road with burning tyres.

There were also reports of protests in Peshawar. Protesters set ablaze tyres at Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza.

PTI's Twitter account showed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) minister Taimur Khan Jhagra leading a protest in Peshawar.