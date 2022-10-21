AGL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Hovers at 220-221 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 10:50am
Pakistan’s rupee recorded a slight improvement against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.03% in the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:10am, the rupee was being quoted at 220.89, an appreciation of Re0.06 or 0.03% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s rupee posted a marginal decline against the US dollar, and closed at 220.95 after depreciating Re0.07.

As per market experts, after making impressive gains since the last week of September amid Ishaq Dar's appointment as the finance minister, the rupee is now stabilizing against the US dollar as market fundamentals kick in.

Meanwhile, the market awaits the decision from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is expected to decide about the likely removal of Pakistan from its grey list today (Friday).

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is in Paris to attend the crucial FATF first plenary under the two-year Singapore Presidency of T Raja Kumar from 20-21 October 2022.

Earlier, 15-member FATF delegation, comprising its counterterrorism experts visited Pakistan from August 29 to September 5, 2022 and held meetings with the country’s leadership, besides getting briefings from relevant authorities on Pakistan’s implemented reforms, particularly the critical measures undertaken with regard to AML/CFT.

“If Pakistan is removed from the grey list, it would give the country a boost to its image and reputation in terms of its actions to combat terror financing and money laundering,” said Topline Securities in a note on Friday.

“Though we do not see any major uptick in foreign direct investment and other capital flows in the country due to Pakistan’s removal from grey list, however, the significance of dealing with terror financing and money laundering in the last few years has increased manyfold,” added the brokerage house.

Globally, the greenback rose against a basket of currencies on the back of surging Treasury yields, with the US dollar index up 0.03% to 112.97.

US Treasury yields extended their climb overnight, with the two-year Treasury yield hitting a 15-year high of 4.623%, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield peaked at 4.243%, its highest level since June 2008.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were near flat on Friday, as optimism about a possible rise in energy demand in China faded and the market weighed concerns about steep inflation.

This is an intra-day update

