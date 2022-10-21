AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,227 Increased By 89.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 57.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, settles with minor gain against US dollar

  • Cumulatively, currency has lost Rs3.05 against the US dollar in the last eight trading sessions
Recorder Report Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 04:30pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee finally ended its seven-session depreciation run against the US dollar, and registered a marginal improvement of 0.05% in the inter-bank on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 220.84 after appreciating Re0.11. After the minor gain, the rupee has depreciated an overall 1.38% in the last eight sessions.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s rupee had posted a marginal decline against the US dollar, and closed at 220.95 after depreciating Re0.07.

As per market experts, after making impressive gains since the last week of September amid Ishaq Dar's appointment as the finance minister, the rupee is now stabilising against the US dollar as market fundamentals kick in.

Meanwhile, the market remained in wait for the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) decision over Pakistan's removal from its grey list today (Friday).

“If Pakistan is removed from the grey list, it would give the country a boost to its image and reputation in terms of its actions to combat terror financing and money laundering,” said Topline Securities in a note on Friday.

“Though we do not see any major uptick in foreign direct investment and other capital flows in the country due to Pakistan’s removal from grey list, however, the significance of dealing with terror financing and money laundering in the last few years has increased,” added the brokerage house.

Globally, the greenback rose against a basket of currencies on the back of surging Treasury yields, with the US dollar index up 0.03% to 112.97.

US Treasury yields extended their climb overnight, with the two-year Treasury yield hitting a 15-year high of 4.623%, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield peaked at 4.243%, its highest level since June 2008.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Friday and was heading for a second weekly decline as investors weighed the impact of sharp interest rate rises on energy consumption, offsetting hopes of higher Chinese demand and output cuts by OPEC and its allies.

fatf Oil prices Rupee Dollar rate Interbank FATF Pakistan usd rate pkr rate rupee rate INTRADAY

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, settles with minor gain against US dollar

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s issuer default rating to 'CCC+' from ‘B-’

ADB approves $1.5bn financing for Pakistan amid floods, supply-chain disruptions

GSKCH declares force majeure to produce Panadol range

COAS Qamar Bajwa to retire next month, not to seek extension

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to become Britain’s next prime minister

Asian currencies kept in check by aggressive US rate hike bets

Oil falls as rate hike talk offsets fading China demand hopes

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction in Pakistan

IFC proposes private participation in Discos’ management

Read more stories